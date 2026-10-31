Judge declines to bar Sonko from serving as NEDP party leader

Justice Roselyne Aburili on Friday rejected a plea by lawyer Nick Sanare to issue conservatory orders blocking Sonko from assuming, exercising or purporting to exercise the powers of party leader or any other position within the party's governing body pending determination of a fresh petition challenging his eligibility.
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