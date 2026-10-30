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Gachagua: I will back Sifuna's presidential bid if he's named opposition candidate

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 30, 2026
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Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna with Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua when The Equitable Party rebranded to Linda Mwananchi party on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has hinyed he is willing to drop his presidential ambitions and support another candidate from the United Alternative Government if he is not selected to fly the opposition ticket in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said he hopes to be named the opposition’s presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto, but would support Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka or Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna if either is selected as the coalition’s flag bearer.

“I will even replace Commando [George Natembeya] in the role he has been given as the director of the presidential campaign, and I will lead it myself,” Gachagua said.

He was speaking on Friday at an event where The Equitable Party (TEP) rebranded as the Linda Mwananchi Party.

The former DP said he was pleased to attend the event in return for a visit after Sifuna led the Linda Mwananchi team to his Wamunyoro residence last week.

He said the meetings at Linda Mwananchi headquarters, like those at his Wamunyoro home, were aimed at strategising on how to remove Ruto from office.

Gachagua urged Sifuna’s supporters to give opposition leaders time to agree on a single presidential candidate.

He also criticised the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), saying that when he and Sifuna were pushed out of the parties, they were left with little political support. He argued that this weakened Ruto’s chances of winning the 2027 election.

Kalonzo on his part also pledged to support Sifuna if he is selected as the United Opposition’s presidential candidate, saying the coalition remained united. “He could very well end up being the sixth president,” Musyoka said, drawing cheers from supporters at the event.

He, however, urged supporters to remain patient as opposition leaders continue consultations ahead of the election.

Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka when The Equitable Party rebranded to Linda Mwananchi party on October 30, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kalonzo also asked the Linda Mwananchi Party to invite him and other opposition leaders to its National Delegates Conference scheduled for November 13, where Sifuna is expected to be endorsed as its presidential candidate.

In his address, Sifuna outlined some of his proposed economic policies, saying that if elected president, he would abolish taxes on fuel and electricity and scrap the housing levy.

“We want to cut Sh500 billion from the government budget and, once we have done that, return the money to Kenyans,” he said.

Sifuna said the proposed savings would come from cutting government waste and excessive allocations to State House. He also cited persistent strikes by lecturers, nurses and other public-sector workers over collective bargaining agreements that he said could be funded using the savings.

“We want to assure Kenyans that we have a comprehensive plan. As Linda Mwananchi, we want to spend our first 100 days in office cutting wastage in government and the extravagance at State House,” he said.

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