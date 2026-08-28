Gachagua, Sifuna target Mt Kenya and Western votes in opposition push

A powerful political wave is expected to sweep across the country from this weekend, when Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi outfit hold their first joint rally in Nyahururu.
Fresh details emerging from a meeting held at Wamunyoro on Tuesday indicate that a series of joint meetings between the two camps will continue in the coming weeks.
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