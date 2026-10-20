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Handshake in the making? Gachagua hosts Sifuna, Linda Mwananchi team at Wamunyoro

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 20, 2026
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Former DP Rigathi Gachagu share light moment with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at Wamunyoro on October 20, 2026. [Courtesy]

In an unexpected twist, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has welcomed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi brigade to his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri, signalling growing prospects of political cooperation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, October 20, just hours after Gachagua returned to Kenya from a roughly 50-day tour of the United States.

In photos shared online, Gachagua and his wife, Pastor Dorcas, welcomed Sifuna, Linda Mwananchi Interim Head of Communication Pauline Njoroge, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

“Welcome to Wamunyoro residence my cousins from Linda Mwananchi. When we come together great things must happen,” Gachagua said, in a message that reinforced his repeated calls for opposition unity.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua host Linda Mwananch team at his Wamunyoro home on October 20, 2026. [Courtesy]

The meeting is the latest indication that Gachagua is prepared to work with Sifuna despite their political differences.

Last month, the former Deputy President said he was willing to consider serving as Sifuna’s running mate or backing him for the presidency if that would help unite the Opposition and defeat President William Ruto in 2027.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna speak on behalf of Linda Mwananchi team at Wamunyoro on October 20, 2026. [Courtesy]

Earlier, in March, Gachagua had predicted that their political paths would eventually converge, arguing that both camps shared the ambition of making Ruto a one-term president.

“What is important, sisi? Tunasema wantam. Sifuna wanasema wantam. I believe I know somewhere along the way tutaketi pamoja tumalize hii kazi iko mbele yetu,” he said, signalling confidence that negotiations would eventually bring the camps together.

Gachagua has also intervened in disputes within Linda Mwananchi, urging Sifuna and Babu Owino to contain tensions among their supporters. During his US tour, he said he had spoken to both leaders and encouraged them to protect the movement from internal divisions.

Former DP Rigathi Gachagua welcomes Linda Mwananchi team at Wamunyoro on October 20, 2026. [Courtesy]

Their growing proximity has also been visible at public gatherings, including funerals and church-related engagements.

In May this year, Gachagua and Sifuna shared a platform at the funeral of Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka’s mother, while Linda Mwananchi leaders have continued nationwide mobilisation through church services, public meetings and grassroots outreach.

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Related Topics

Rigathi Gachagua Edwin Sifuna Linda Mwananchi Gachagua Wamunyoro Residence
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