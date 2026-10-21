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2027 hots up as Gachagua-Sifuna talks spark speculations of new alliance

By Ndung’u Gachane | Oct. 21, 2026
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DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua hosts Edwin Sifuna and Linda Mwananchi leaders at his Wamunyoro residence on October 20, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua returned quietly from the United States but hours later generated political shockwaves by hosting Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri.

Sources who attended the one-hour-long meeting disclosed that the leaders discussed a possible alliance between the DCP and Linda Mwananchi ahead of next year’s General Election, an agreement on Nairobi leadership, and strategies to lock out President William Ruto in Western and Mt Kenya regions.

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Related Topics

Election 2027 Kivumbi 2027 Gachagua-Sifuna Alliance Linda Mwananchi Wave
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