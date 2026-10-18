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A mother's hug: How a family reunion became Kenya's Ebola nightmare

By Eunice Omollo | Oct. 18, 2026
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Health CS Aden Duale speaks at Afya House regarding Kenya’s preparedness and emergency response measures against Ebola Virus Disease. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Four more cases of Bundibugyo Ebola have been recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to seven, including three health workers who treated the index patient in hospital.

The Ministry of Health said all four patients developed fever as their first symptom, were immediately isolated and had samples collected for testing. The samples tested positive at both the National Virology Reference Laboratory and the KEMRI laboratory.

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