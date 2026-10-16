Inside conflicting accounts of Raila Odinga's death

The most direct disagreement concerns a deeply personal question: who was with Raila when he took his last breath?. [File, Standard]

One year after Raila Odinga’s death, a fresh account by his longtime bodyguard has reopened questions about the former Prime Minister’s final moments, exposing striking differences between what he says happened and accounts from members of the Odinga family told Kenyans in October last year.

The most direct disagreement concerns a deeply personal question: who was with Raila when he took his last breath?