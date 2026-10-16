Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Inside conflicting accounts of Raila Odinga's death

By Prestone Murunga | Oct. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
The most direct disagreement concerns a deeply personal question: who was with Raila when he took his last breath?. [File, Standard]

One year after Raila Odinga’s death, a fresh account by his longtime bodyguard has reopened questions about the former Prime Minister’s final moments, exposing striking differences between what he says happened and accounts from members of the Odinga family told Kenyans in October last year.

The most direct disagreement concerns a deeply personal question: who was with Raila when he took his last breath?

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Death Raila Odinga Family Raila Odinga Aniversary
.

Latest Stories

From booze to sex and Sh50,000 deadly fight: Inside Starlet Wahu's last night
From booze to sex and Sh50,000 deadly fight: Inside Starlet Wahu's last night
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
29 mins ago
Inside conflicting accounts of Raila Odinga's death
National
By Prestone Murunga
29 mins ago
Lovince Mckenzie taps Joshua Baraka, Ayo Maff for new single 'Locked In'
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside conflicting accounts of Raila Odinga's death
By Prestone Murunga 29 mins ago
Inside conflicting accounts of Raila Odinga's death
From booze to sex and Sh50,000 deadly fight: Inside Starlet Wahu's last night
By Nancy Gitonga 29 mins ago
From booze to sex and Sh50,000 deadly fight: Inside Starlet Wahu's last night
Raila's spirit: Anniversary turned into battlefield of bruised egos, bitter divisions and open rebellion
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Raila's spirit: Anniversary turned into battlefield of bruised egos, bitter divisions and open rebellion
Buffalo plan: Why Ruto's milk crisis solution fell flat
By Peter Theuri 2 hrs ago
Buffalo plan: Why Ruto's milk crisis solution fell flat
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved