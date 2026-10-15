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The missing link: Who will fit into Raila Odinga's agitator-cum peacemaker shoes?

By Josphat Thiong’o | Oct. 15, 2026
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One year after the passing of former opposition leader Raila Odinga, the political landscape remains engulfed in a vacuum.

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