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Optics tell it all: Why William Ruto looks tell of a desperate politician

By Sarah Elderkin | Oct. 11, 2026
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President William Ruto has taken on a worrying look of late – sweating profusely, eyes wild and blazing, teeth bared in a rictus smile, absolutely furious, panicking and shouting, and with no apparent control of what comes out of his mouth. Things fall apart, and this is the look and sound of a desperate man. And optics matter.

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President William Ruto William Ruto Presidency Kivumbi 2027 Election 2027
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