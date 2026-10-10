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Appeals Court Judge linked to Toby Cohen's murder awarded Sh2.5 million

By Kamau Muthoni | Oct. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai was arrested by DCI following the death of businessman Tob Cohen. [File, Standard]

The High Court has put on the spot former Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti over the arrest of Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai following the death of businessman Tob Cohen.

In his judgment, Justice Chacha Mwita said the DCI violated the Constitution by arresting the judge, confiscating his mobile phone and subsequently going on a smear campaign.

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Related Topics

Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai Sankale Ole Kantai Arrest Tob Cohen Murder Tob Cohen Murder Probe
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