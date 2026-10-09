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Ebola contact nightmare: Why tracing Patient Zero can become national disaster

By Mercy Kahenda | Oct. 9, 2026
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Health workers practise safe PPE removal during Ebola response training in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, on July 10, 2026. [AFP]

The country could be staring at increased Ebola infection rates, bordering on catastrophic levels, as contact tracing falters and suspected persons fail to turn up at quarantine centres.

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Ebola Outbreak Kenya Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Ebola Contact Tracing Health Surveillance
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