Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Court certifies urgent fresh petition challenging Dangote Lamu refinery

By Nancy Gitonga | Oct. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
President William Ruto and businessman Aliko Dangote during the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Mokowe, Lamu County. [PCS]

The High Court has certified urgent a fresh petition seeking disclosure of key agreements and public commitments surrounding the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote oil refinery in Lamu.

Justice David Mburu of the Milimani High Court ordered that the case be heard on a priority basis after considering the application, supporting affidavit and petition filed by activist Francis Awino, who has accused the Government of secrecy over its deal with a private Nigerian tycoon and failure to disclose key agreements, financing arrangements and regulatory approvals.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Dangote Lamu Refinery Dangote Refinery in Lamu Aliko Dangote Lamu Oil Refinery
.

Latest Stories

Distillers and bar owners partner with police to curb lethal alcohol in Kitengela
Distillers and bar owners partner with police to curb lethal alcohol in Kitengela
Rift Valley
By Peterson Githaiga
16 mins ago
Cornell rape lawsuit accuser faces death threats as campus crisis deepens
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
23 mins ago
Buyers stranded as Sh600m Jeevanjee housing project stalls
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Court certifies urgent fresh petition challenging Dangote Lamu refinery
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Court certifies urgent fresh petition challenging Dangote Lamu refinery
Manufacturers challenge 433 per cent industrial sugar tax increase in court
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Manufacturers challenge 433 per cent industrial sugar tax increase in court
'Italian agents' and alleged DCI officers linked to Sh8.9m plot
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
'Italian agents' and alleged DCI officers linked to Sh8.9m plot
2027 plan: Gachagua's DCP to partner with Sifuna's TEP
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
2027 plan: Gachagua's DCP to partner with Sifuna's TEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved