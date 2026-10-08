Court certifies urgent fresh petition challenging Dangote Lamu refinery

The High Court has certified urgent a fresh petition seeking disclosure of key agreements and public commitments surrounding the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote oil refinery in Lamu.
Justice David Mburu of the Milimani High Court ordered that the case be heard on a priority basis after considering the application, supporting affidavit and petition filed by activist Francis Awino, who has accused the Government of secrecy over its deal with a private Nigerian tycoon and failure to disclose key agreements, financing arrangements and regulatory approvals.
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