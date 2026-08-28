Did he escape? Ebola patient's journey from DRC to Nairobi raises questions

Kenya’s first confirmed Ebola patient may have walked out of a treatment facility in the Democratic Republic of Congo before travelling through Ituri, crossing into Uganda and eventually flying to Nairobi.
This movement has now raised fresh questions over how the patient was able to move through one of the region’s heavily contested areas, while suffering from a highly infectious disease.
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