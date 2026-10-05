New dawn: End of long wait as Linda Mwananchi gets Sifuna's 2027 vehicle

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, George Natembeya, James Orengo, Bonnie Khalwale during the launch of The Equitable Party on October 4, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Linda Mwananchi has finally found a political home for its 2027 presidential bid, taking over the leadership of The Equitable Party, a party registered in 2022, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna unveiled as its leader and presidential candidate.

The development ends months of uncertainty over the political vehicle for the movement, which has been seeking to transform its growing political presence into a formal party structure ahead of the 2027 elections.