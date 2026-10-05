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This man Edwin Sifuna: From a lawyer, to Senator and Presidential candidate

By Edwin Nyarangi | Oct. 5, 2026
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Edwin Sifuna lead the Linda Mwananchi brigade in Homabay.[File, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's rise to presidential candidate on the Equitable Party (TEP) ticket accelerated after he was kicked out as ODM Party Secretary General.

Sifuna was also removed from his leadership position as Senate Deputy Minority Whip, reportedly over his opposition to President William Ruto's re-election bid.

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