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Ndiritu Muriithi draws on Kibaki legacy as he takes KRP reins

By Wainaina Ndung'u | Oct. 3, 2026
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Kenya Reform Party leader Ndiritu Muriithi during the National Delegates Conference (NDC) 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

When Ndiritu Muriithi, the former Laikipia governor, was in high school at Kagumo and Alliance, the person who keenly inspected his term report card was his aunt, Lucy Kibaki.

Muriithi recalled that she would remember every grade and any performance deviation would, expectedly, bring tough questions from the former Kambui Girls teacher.

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