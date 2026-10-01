By hook or crook: Sh2.2tr Lamu refinery project kicks off amid scrutiny

Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote and President William Ruto unveil a plaque during the Sh2.2 trillion refinery groundbreaking in Lamu on September 30 . [PCS]

The groundbreaking of the Sh2.2 trillion Dangote East Africa refinery took place in Lamu County yesterday, with leaders backing a plan by Africa to process its raw materials and reduce imports into the continent.

President William Ruto and the investor Aliko Dangote also warned residents against opposing the projects by going to court, saying they were trying to disrupt a plan that is meant to transform the country and the region.