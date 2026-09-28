Vote smuggling: Registration bureau, IEBC on the spot as Ugandans issued IDs and voter cards

Residents of Kibra constituency in Nairobi turn up for a mass voter registration session at IEBC offices on March 24, 2026. [File, Standard

As Kenya inches towards the 2027 General Election, questions over the integrity of the voters’ roll are emerging along the Kenya-Uganda border, with allegations of irregular acquisition of Kenyan identity documents and voter registration coming under scrutiny.

An investigation by The Standard has uncovered testimonies and documents pointing to possible vulnerabilities in the systems used to identify citizens and register voters, putting the National Registration Bureau and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) under scrutiny.