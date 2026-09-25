ODM's post-Raila power struggle deepens ahead of 2027

The Orange Democratic Party is teetering on the verge of an implosion as more divisions continue to emerge because of the pressure created by the demands of the broad-based government arrangement.
Internal wars, public mudslinging, legal battles and the emergence of warring factions fighting for the soul of the party now threaten to reduce the yesteryear monolithic party into a fractured regional outfit ahead of the 2027 general elections.
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