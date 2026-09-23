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IPOA probing Dennis Osiemo's death at Narumoru Police Station

By Fred Kagonye | Sep. 23, 2026
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Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Dancun Ojwang. [File, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened an investigation into the death of Dennis Aremo Osiemo while in custody at the Narumoru Police Station on September 20, 2026.

According to the authority’s chairperson Dancun Ojwang the investigations will seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Osiemo’s body is at the Narumoru Level 4 Hospital Mortuary in Nyeri County where it was taken for preservation while awaiting post mortem.

Ojwang said that the autopsy will take place in presence of IPOA investigators alongside his family.

“In addition, IPOA has also established that the deceased had been arrested by DCI officers with assistance of Keroka Police Station in Nyamira County on Friday, 18th, September 2026 in connection to an assault case,” said Ojwang.

He said once the probe is completed the authority will give appropriate updates.

“IPOA conveys condolences to the family of the deceased and assures them that the matter is receiving the attention it so deserves.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that Osiemo was being for causing bodily harm to his former employer which took place on July 2, 2026, where it is alleged that he stabbed her several times before fleeing.

According to DCI the incident was reported at the station while the victim was admitted at the Tumutumu hospital for nine days.

“The complainant later raised concerns over the handling of the case with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in Nanyuki. The ODPP subsequently directed that the matter be taken over by the DCI,” said DCI boss Mohamed Amin.

Detectives trailed Osiemo to Kisii where he had reportedly been hiding and was arrested and moved to the Narumoru Police Station on September 19, 2026, where he was booked in a normal condition.

He was scheduled to appear in court on September 21, 2026, in connection with the assault case but in the morning, he was found hanging from the ventilation grills inside the police cell.

“The DCI will accord the Authority (IPOA) full cooperation.”

At the same time, the IPOA chairperson, said that they were concerned by attacks and killing of police in parts of the country.

“The death of police officers in the line of duty is devastating, as it undermines public safety and legitimacy in policing. We strive to promote public understanding and good relationship by building confidence between the police and citizens,” said Ojwang.

He condoled with the family and friends of Chief Inspector Adan Isaak Somo and

Constable Bethwel Kibet, both attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit, who were ambushed and killed at Gotu, Isiolo County by suspected cattle raiders.

Ojwang also condoled with the family of Gladys Nyaguthe Kirika, who was found dead in Kagira, Kiambu County.

He called on police to work hard to ensure that policing is supported and informed by fit-for-purpose strategies and insights based on evidence.

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Related Topics

IPOA investigations Directorate of Criminal Investigations Death in police station
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