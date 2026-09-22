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Nairobi County sues Kenya Kwanza government over control of gambling billions

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 22, 2026
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Nairobi County cites duplication of regulatory role in control of billions of shillings from betting companies and casinos. [Courtesy] 

Nairobi County has stoked a court battle with the National Government over the collection and control of billions of shillings from betting companies and casinos through licensing.

In its case filed before the High Court, the Johnson-Sakaja-led county cited duplication of regulatory roles.

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Related Topics

Gambling Billions Nairobi County Gambling Control Act (2025) National Government
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