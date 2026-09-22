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How fake SHA registration was used to target mobile money users

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 22, 2026
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Fake SHA registration exposes SIM-SWAP fraudster, accomplice on the run. 

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly posing as a Social Health Authority (SHA) registration worker to obtain personal details from members of the public in a suspected SIM-swap fraud scheme.

The suspects allegedly used the information to swap victims’ SIM cards and gain access to their mobile money accounts and other digital wallets, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

Detectives said the suspects then transferred money from the victims’ accounts to accounts under their control.

The suspects allegedly targeted unsuspecting members of the public, particularly elderly people, while posing as government employees conducting SHA registration.

“A suspected SIM-swap fraudster targeting members of the public, particularly the elderly, under the guise of conducting SHA registration has been arrested following a joint intelligence-led operation by detectives from Kilifi South and Nyali,” the DCI said in a statement on Tuesday, September 22.

The two suspects had moved through Mwea, Machakos, Kitui, Mwingi and other areas while posing as government employees conducting the registration exercise.

Detectives arrested Phyllis Njagi during an operation in the Kwa Chief area of Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

“Acting on intelligence, detectives laid an ambush at the Kwa Chief area of Mtwapa,” the DCI said.

Njagi was driving a Mazda CX-5, registration number KDT 012M, when detectives arrested her. The vehicle was detained for further examination.

Her alleged accomplice, John Mutesa Mango, escaped during the operation and remained at large.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of five insurance certificates bearing registration number KDT 012M, two duplicate insurance certificates for motor vehicle KDP 019N and three insurance certificates for motor vehicle KDS 150J.

Detectives also recovered two number-plate casings.

Njagi remained in custody as detectives continued investigations and efforts to trace Mango.

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Related Topics

SHA Registration Fake SHA Registration SIM Swap
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