Publishers sound alarm over AI-generated textbooks

Audio By Vocalize

Kenyan publishers are raising concerns over the growing use of artificial intelligence by authors developing textbooks and other learning materials, warning that machine-generated content could undermine the authenticity and quality of books used by learners.

Publishers say they are increasingly encountering authors who rely on AI tools to generate content, prompting publishing houses to strengthen editorial checks and train editors to identify material produced by AI.

Henry Mogoba, a member of the Kenya Publishers board, said the use of AI has moved beyond creative writing and is now being seen in educational publishing, adding that publishers have out measures in place to identify such content with editors being trained to detect AI generated content.

“There are those lazy writers who use AI to generate information that is used even in textbooks, and it is very easy to pick out,” Mogoba said.

The warning comes as the publishing industry prepares for the 27th Nairobi International Book Fair, an annual event that brings together publishers, authors, booksellers, readers and other players in the publishing industry to showcase books and discuss developments shaping the sector.

But as publishers prepare for the fair, AI is emerging as one of the issues reshaping how books are written, edited and published.

Mogoba said publishers are particularly concerned about authors who use AI to produce creative works instead of using the technology only as a research or brainstorming tool.

“It’s not a problem to research using AI or to get ideas from AI, but then, how will you tell a story from my village using AI?” he asked.

Mogoba also said publishers had disqualified authors in the recent past over the use of AI, adding that AI generated works lack the authenticity and creativity that come with human experience.

“We have had many, many writers disqualified because of this,” he said.

Mogoba questioned whether technology could authentically capture the experiences of different Kenyan communities and create characters rooted in their cultures.

“How will you create characters that are authentic, characters that are, say, Kenyan, characters that are Mijikenda, or characters that are from Central Kenya using AI?” he asked.

For publishers, the concern extends beyond just novels, poetry and other creative works to textbooks, where AI-generated information could find its way into material used by learners.

Mogoba also said publishers were working with editors to prevent AI-generated books from reaching the market. “We are losing a lot because of AI, and we discourage authors from using AI,” he said.

The debate highlights a growing challenge for the publishing industry as AI tools become increasingly accessible to writers.

While the technology can assist with research, brainstorming and other aspects of the publishing process, publishers are grappling with where to draw the line between using AI as a tool and allowing it to replace the author’s work.

For educational publishing, the question is particularly significant as textbooks are expected not only to be original but also accurate, relevant and appropriate for the learners who use them.

As the Nairobi International Book Fair approaches, publishers are confronting a new reality of how technology is changing the way books are produced, but they still have to ensure that what reaches learners carries the authenticity, accuracy and human judgment expected of published work.