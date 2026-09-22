Back like he never left: Court ruling thrusts Uhuru back into politics

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta attend the burial ceremony of Christine Waruguru Kariuki in Gikuu village, Kiharu Constituency, Murang'a County on Friday, September 18, 2026. [OFPP, Standard]

President William Ruto’s increasingly bitter political exchanges with his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, have acquired a new legal dimension after the High Court declared unconstitutional the law restricting retired presidents from holding political-party office and allowing Parliament to interfere with their retirement benefits.

The judgment by Justice Bahati Mwamuye comes barely a week after another High Court judge, Justice Lawrence Mugambi, upheld the same restriction, setting up a rare conflict of judicial interpretation over the political rights of former presidents.