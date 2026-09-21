Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

The Sh5tr blind spot: No visibility as billions disappear through government funds

By Brian Ngugi | Sep. 21, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
‎Controller of Budget (COB) Dr Margaret Nyakang'o makes her submissions before the Committee on Finance and National Planning Chaired by Molo MP Kimani Kuria.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o has said her office has no visibility over billions of shillings collected through key government funds and levies, including the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund, renewing fears about transparency in the Ruto administration's multibillion-shilling financial vehicles.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Nyakang'o said the Office of the Controller of Budget (CoB) cannot track how money collected through these standalone funds is spent because they operate outside the Consolidated Fund, the government's central account.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Controller of Budget Public Fund Accountability President William Ruto William Ruto Austerity Measures
.

Latest Stories

How strong financial position and capital buffers are supporting our Kenyan operations
How strong financial position and capital buffers are supporting our Kenyan operations
Branding Voice
By Bank of Baroda Kenya Limited
24 mins ago
Sh7bn debt threatens to derail Grade 11 textbook rollout
National
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano
1 hr ago
The Sh5tr blind spot: No visibility as billions disappear through government funds
National
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Sh5tr blind spot: No visibility as billions disappear through government funds
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
The Sh5tr blind spot: No visibility as billions disappear through government funds
Nyongo in the spot as Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages
By Rodgers Otiso 1 hr ago
Nyongo in the spot as Controller of Budget pushes counties to seal revenue leakages
Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? Inside Ruto's four-year tenure
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Landmark gains or a legacy of pain? Inside Ruto's four-year tenure
The Bomas question: Where is the Sh45 billion contract?
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
The Bomas question: Where is the Sh45 billion contract?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved