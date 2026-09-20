KeRRA in a spot over Mandera road projects

Residents of Mandera North Constituency have called for an independent investigation into three road maintenance projects, citing concerns over procurement, measurement, certification and payment of works.
The Mandera North Residents Association has written to the Director General of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), demanding a comprehensive technical, procurement and financial investigation into the Saqira-Olla, Jikow-Lanqura and Godfa-Gurdubo road projects.
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