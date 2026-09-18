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From 55bob contribution to presidential bid: Why Sifuna has been sued

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 18, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses Linda Mwananchi rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on September 13,  2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

A man has moved to court seeking orders to compel Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to go for the presidency and nothing else.

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