DCI moves to block release of title deeds in alleged land fraud case involving KCB official's sister

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has moved to the High Court to block the release of title deeds and electronic devices at the centre of investigations involving Judy Koech-Oyamo, sister of late KCB executive Rosemary Chemutai Koech.
The DCI wants orders issued by a Milimani magistrate directing it to surrender the exhibits suspended and eventually overturned, warning that releasing them could jeopardise ongoing investigations into alleged forgery, conspiracy to defraud and related land fraud offences against Judy and co-suspects.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…