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'If I could be a dog, I would bite them and lick their blood,' Sharon's father tells court

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 16, 2026
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The late Sharon Otieno’s parents, Douglas Otieno and Melinda Auma before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on September 16, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Sharon Otieno’s father has told the High Court he remains bitter towards two of her killers but has forgiven former Migori Governor Okoth Obado after he reached out to the family for reconciliation.

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Sharon Otieno Murder Trial Governor Okoth Obado Justice Cecilia Githua Michael Juma Oyamo
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