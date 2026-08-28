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Foul play? Death of witness in Albert Ojwang murder case casts shadow over trial

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 11, 2026
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Fresh questions emerge after the death of key witness Stephen Maina Nderitu in the Albert Ojwang murder case. [Courtesy, Standard]

Questions have emerged over the death of Corporal Stephen Maina Nderitu, a key prosecution witness in the murder case of teacher Albert Ojwang.

Nderitu had been lined up as a witness against his former boss, Samson Kiprotich Talam, and his colleagues- police constables James Mukwana, Peter Kimani, John Ngige Gitau, also known as Kinara, Gin Ammitou Abwayo, alias Gilbeys, and Brian Mwaniki Njue.

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Related Topics

Albert Ojwang Murder Case Stephen Nderitu Central Police Station CCTV Tampering
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