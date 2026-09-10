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Linda Mwananchi faces disruption threat ahead of Nairobi rally

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 10, 2026
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Linda Mwananchi brigade led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza in Meru County. [Kibata Kihu Standard]

The Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi political outfit has again received threats of violence being visited on them at their rallies scheduled for Nairobi this weekend.

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