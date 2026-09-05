Nurses' strike puts patients at risk as KNCHR, COFPAK seek Ruto intervention

The nurses’ strike has escalated into a public health and human rights crisis, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has warned, as a patients’ rights group called on President William Ruto to intervene and end the standoff.
KNCHR said the prolonged disruption of health services was threatening patients’ rights to life, healthcare, emergency treatment and dignity, particularly among vulnerable groups.
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