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Nurses' strike puts patients at risk as KNCHR, COFPAK seek Ruto intervention

By Stecy Atieno | Sep. 5, 2026
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Nurses and Midwives protest along the streets of Nairobi on August 25 2026 demanding the implementation of the CBA. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The nurses’ strike has escalated into a public health and human rights crisis, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has warned, as a patients’ rights group called on President William Ruto to intervene and end the standoff.

KNCHR said the prolonged disruption of health services was threatening patients’ rights to life, healthcare, emergency treatment and dignity, particularly among vulnerable groups.

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