Murkomen reaffirms IG Kanja's command of National Police Service

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reaffirmed that the Inspector General of Police retains constitutional command of the National Police Service, saying the government will continue to respect the independence of the office.

Speaking during the passing-out parade of new Administration Police recruits in Nairobi, Murkomen said the Inspector General has authority over key operational matters within the service, including investigations, promotions and deployment of officers.

“Your Excellency, the Inspector General of Police retains the command of the National Police Service, especially on matters of investigation, promotion and deployment of officers without interference from anyone, including the Cabinet Secretary. We will continue respecting Article 245 of the Constitution,” Murkomen said.

His remarks come amid public debate over the relationship between the Interior Ministry and the National Police Service, particularly allegations that political leaders sometimes issue direct instructions to police officers.

Murkomen dismissed criticism directed at the office of the Inspector General, describing some of its proponents as tribalists and propagandists. He maintained that the Inspector General is carrying out his responsibilities and said he had confidence in the leadership of the police service.

“I have full faith in the IG and believe that every act that is done by the National Police Service is guided by the Constitution,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary also addressed concerns over his role in directing the police, saying that his responsibility is primarily to provide policy direction rather than interfere with the operational command of the service.

“When required to give policy direction, I always give it in writing and we will continue to support the independence of the National Police Service from external interference,” Murkomen said.

During the ceremony, Murkomen also cautioned the newly graduated officers against corruption, excessive alcohol consumption and conduct that could undermine the reputation of the police service.

He urged the recruits to uphold discipline and protect the dignity of the police uniform, noting that the respect they receive from members of the public would depend largely on their conduct.

The Cabinet Secretary encouraged the officers to understand the responsibility that comes with joining the National Police Service and to discharge their duties within the confines of the Constitution and the law.

The passing-out ceremony marked the entry of the new recruits into the police service that made the CS use the occasion to emphasize professional conduct and respect for the constitutional framework governing policing in Kenya.