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Change of uniform, no independence: Inside the failed police reforms

By Hudson Gumbihi | Sep. 1, 2026
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Former Chief Justice and UGM Presidential candidate David Maraga during a media briefing on his taskforce report on police reforms. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The national taskforce on reforms called for a competitive hiring process for top commanders of the National Police Service (NPS), a move that could have placed the position of Inspector General (IG) and two deputies under fresh scrutiny.

The taskforce under the leadership of retired Chief Justice David Maraga found that the Security Laws (Miscellaneous Amendment) Act, 2014, was in bad faith meant to weaken NPS independence, exposing it to political mischief and manipulation.

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