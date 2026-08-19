VOCAL Africa urges ICC to monitor Kenya ahead of 2027 polls

Audio By Vocalize

A vehicle torched in Homa Bay town during Linda Mwananchi rally . [James Omoro, Standard]

Vocal Africa has urged the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take formal notice of what it describes as Kenya’s rapidly deteriorating political, security and human rights situation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a letter to the ICC, the organisation called for Kenya to be placed under close observation, warning that the country’s current trajectory could create conditions for widespread human rights violations and international crimes.

“We respectfully call upon the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to take formal notice of the rapidly deteriorating political, security and human rights situation in Kenya and place the country under close observation,” the organisation said.

Vocal Africa said Kenya’s experience during the 2007-2008 post-election violence demonstrated how political intolerance, ethnic mobilisation, inflammatory rhetoric, organised gangs and institutional failures could quickly escalate into mass violence.

“The warning signs now emerging must not be ignored until lives have been lost,” it said.

The organisation raised concern over what it termed the “normalisation of political goonism”, alleging that organised gangs have increasingly been deployed during protests, political meetings and other public gatherings.

It cited recent incidents in Homa Bay, Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nakuru and Kajiado counties, where it alleged that gangs had targeted politicians, journalists, human rights defenders, protesters and political opponents.

Vocal Africa also cited the violence witnessed in Homa Bay on August 16, 2026, saying at least two people were killed and scores injured during political activities.

It further raised concerns over alleged attacks on journalists, protesters and human rights defenders, as well as disruptions at public forums and the invasion of places of worship during political events.

“The similarity in the methods, targets and apparent objectives of these incidents raises serious questions about the organisation, financing and political protection of the gangs,” the organisation said.

At the same time, the organization warned of increasing political intolerance, ethnic profiling and inflammatory rhetoric, saying such language could fuel hostility between communities when combined with organised violence and institutional weakness.

“Such rhetoric cannot be dismissed as ordinary political competition,” it said, warning that inflammatory statements could contribute to conditions that lead to forced displacement, ethnic cleansing or other international crimes.

The organisation further accused State institutions tasked with preventing violence, electoral malpractice, corruption and ethnic incitement of failing to take effective action.

It specifically raised concerns over the effectiveness of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Vocal Africa said the combination of political violence, inflammatory rhetoric, shrinking civic space, institutional paralysis and impunity was creating a dangerous environment less than a year before the 2027 election.

The organisation asked the ICC Prosecutor to retain its communication for continued assessment under Article 15 of the Rome Statute, closely monitor political violence and ethnic incitement, and preserve credible information on acts that could fall within the court’s jurisdiction.

It also urged the ICC to pay particular attention to individuals and networks allegedly involved in organising, financing or protecting gangs used against civilians, journalists, protesters and political opponents.

“This is a preventive appeal. Kenya must not be allowed to descend into large-scale violence before the international community acts,” Vocal Africa said.

The organisation also called on the United Nations, African Union, diplomatic missions and international human rights organisations to deploy long-term human rights and electoral monitors in Kenya ahead of the 2027 election.