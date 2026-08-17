Triumphant: Resilient Linda Mwananchi defies odds, breaks through Homa Bay barriers

Linda Mwananchi leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna,Babu Owino and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi address their supporters at Nyandiwa Homabay County. [Sammy Omingo]

The odds had been stacked against them. Blocked roads, violence, threats, and intimidation clouded the treacherous roads connecting towns and centres in one of the counties portrayed as the cradle of government development but, in reality, struggling with neglected roads and infrastructure.

But as the heavy dust of anxiety settled and hired goons collapsed under the weight of what appears to be an unstoppable wave, the Linda Mwanainchi brigade defied all odds to make a triumphant entry in Homa Bay, announcing plans to change the region’s political trajectory by introducing a new political party to shape their pursuit of the presidency.