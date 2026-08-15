Former CS Jumwa joins Wiper party, to contest in Kilifi gubernatorial race

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Former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at her Kakuyuni residence in Kilifi County. [Kalonzo Musyoka, X]

Former Gender Cabinet Secretary and President William Ruto's ally Aisha Jumwa has joined the one-term movement days after quitting the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The former CS will run for the Kilifi gubernatorial seat next year on a Wiper Patriotic Movement ticket after joining the party.

‘’I Aisha Jumwa, today declare that all the people of Kilifi and I are now the proponents of the one-term movement," said the former CS.

Speaking at her Kakuyuni residence when she welcomed Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Jumwa announced a massive deregistration exercise of UDA members who will join Wiper.

"We are the ones who registered UDA members in Kilifi, and we are embarking on a grassroots campaign to deregister them from UDA and join Wiper," she said.

Jumwa last month quit the ruling UDA party, citing humiliation and frustration over her bid to run for the Kilifi gubernatorial seat in 2027.

Once a Gender CS in Ruto’s government, Jumwa says her time in the cold has ignited her resolve to lead a pushback against his administration.

"If they are depending on the Coast votes;I want to tell them that they will fail terribly," Jumwa added.

With the Wiper’s ticket secured, she is set to face off with Governor Gideon Mung’aro, who is seeking his reelection bid with an ODM ticket.

Speaking at Jumwa’s Kakuyuni residence, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka used the reception rally to declare that the Coast has lost faith in President Ruto.

‘’People are no longer happy with this administration. ’Said the party leader.

Musyoka proposed Jumwa for the position of Wiper Deputy Party Leader,

Aisha Jumwa during a press conference at her Kakuyuni home in Malindi constituency, Kilifi County on Thursday, July 30, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]

saying she would be accorded a senior position within Wiper, describing the appointment as an opportunity that no other political party had previously offered her.

Kalonzo asserted that Jumwa’s extensive political experience makes her deserving of a senior position in the party.

The Wiper leader indicated that the formal announcement would be made at the party’s headquarters, paving the way for Jumwa to assume the proposed deputy party leader position.

The proposal places Jumwa at the centre of Wiper’s efforts to strengthen its leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election while also marking a significant political shift following her departure from UDA.

This comes two weeks after Kalonzo declared Nyali MP Mohamed Ali as deputy party leader in a raft of changes that saw former Cabinet Minister Jamleck Kamau named the new Wiper chairman, and lawyer Ndegwa Njiru appointed as the party’s first spokesperson.

Jumwa’s move comes amid intensified realignments among Kenya’s political parties as leaders position themselves ahead of the next general election.

Her proposed elevation to Wiper’s top leadership could further broaden the party’s reach and influence beyond its traditional political base.

Kalonzo has also urged former president Uhuru Kenyatta to avoid direct confrontation with Ruto, saying it would only tarnish his legacy.