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Crumbling: Defections shake Ruto's re-election campaign as UDA loses ground

By Ndung’u Gachane | Aug. 14, 2026
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Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe defected from UDA citing unfulfilled promises by the Ruto administration. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The political class has embarked on a self-preservation journey to save themselves from the raging political waves that sweep away anyone who is not politically correct.

With only a year to the General Election, a day of reckoning for the political class has dawned as they now must make difficult results of a choice you tried to avoid.

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Related Topics

Political Defections UDA Defections 2027 Elections 2027 Presidential Race
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