Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Mandatory Sh6.5 million visitor insurance rule sparks tourism fears

By Gentrix Osano | Aug. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Foreign visitors travelling to Kenya will now be required to obtain mandatory travel health insurance. [File, Standard]

Foreign visitors travelling to Kenya will now be required to obtain mandatory travel health insurance with a minimum benefit limit of $50,000 (Sh6.5 million) under new regulations gazetted by the government, sparking debate on whether it could affect the country’s competitiveness as a tourism destination.

The new requirement, contained in Gazette Notice No.11492 signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and published on July 30, requires all non-Kenyans staying in the country for less than 12 months to have an inbound travel health insurance issued by insurers approved and licensed under Kenya’s Insurance Act. According to the Gazette Notice, the cover comprises $20,000 for medical expenses, $25,000 for emergency medical transportation, $300 for prescribed medicines, $1,000 for mental illness treatment and $5,000 for repatriation of mortal remains.

The State says the requirement is intended to ensure foreign visitors can access healthcare while in Kenya without leaving hospitals, healthcare providers or the State to shoulder medical bills, particularly in cases requiring costly emergency evacuation from remote tourist destinations. However, the regulations have ignited online debate, with Kenyans questioning whether the mandatory requirement could discourage international travellers at a time when Kenya is competing with regional destinations such as Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa for tourists.

Several users on X argued that many international travellers already purchase comprehensive travel insurance before travelling and questioned why they should be required to obtain another policy from insurers approved in Kenya. X user Mudge Rulf questioned both the cost implications and the mandatory nature of the new regulations. “No matter your political affiliation, patriotic Kenyans should push back on this. Not even in Europe does one pay such huge amounts in the form of a tourist health insurance cover. Also, why is it mandatory?” she posted.

She warned that tourists could opt for competing destinations instead of Kenya, arguing that any decline in visitor arrivals would affect the millions of Kenyans whose livelihoods depend on the tourism sector. Eddie Mutisya, another X user urged the State to strike a balance between protecting visitors and ensuring Kenya remains attractive to international travellers.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tourism Sector Travel Health Insurance Kenya Insurance Act Ministry of Health
.

Latest Stories

Wenger says scrapping Infantino's World Cup plan was 'absolutely necessary'
Wenger says scrapping Infantino's World Cup plan was 'absolutely necessary'
Football
By AFP
14 mins ago
Court hands victory to company in landmark Sh8bn property case
National
By Kamau Muthoni
37 mins ago
Easy recipe: Swahili prawn curry
Food
By Chef Ali Mandhry
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Vision 2030: Can Kenya build a new blueprint on an unfinished one?
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Vision 2030: Can Kenya build a new blueprint on an unfinished one?
Land feud, chain of events leading to Mutiso's death
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Land feud, chain of events leading to Mutiso's death
Grand coalition: Uhuru's move as opposition seeks to deliver another 2002 moment
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Grand coalition: Uhuru's move as opposition seeks to deliver another 2002 moment
Uganda takes control of Kenya Pipeline as Museveni secures veto power, two board seats
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Uganda takes control of Kenya Pipeline as Museveni secures veto power, two board seats
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved