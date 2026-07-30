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Ruto's hand in Kindiki's tribulations amid tension in Cabinet

By Ndungu Gachane | Jul. 30, 2026
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President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at KICC in Nairobi on November 1, 2024. [AFP]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is a man between a rock and a hard place. Few weeks ago he was moving across the country with display of power and influence.

However, his fortunes seem to have taken a turn. And as he is wallowing in pitiable uncertainty, his rivals seem to be having a field day plotting his eviction party. In all this, one man is quiet. President William Ruto seems indifferent to the broadsides his deputy is receiving. He is neither stopping the crowd flinging mud at Kindiki nor is he reassuring his deputy that mbele iko sawa.

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Related Topics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki President William Ruto Cooperatives CS Wycliffe Oparanya United Democratic Alliance Party
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