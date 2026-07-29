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Nyandarua Governor Badilisha decamps to DCP

By James Munyeki | Jul. 29, 2026
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Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua at Wamunyoro in Nyeri County on July 29, 2026. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha has officially joined the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Badilisha said his constituents urged him to leave the ruling UDA party, which he used in the last General Election.

Speaking at Wamunyoro in Nyeri County, where party leader Rigathi Gachagua hosted him, the governor said he was honouring the will of the people.

 "I must respect my people who elected me. That is why I have decided to join DCP since it is the party of choice that has the best manifesto for this country," he said.

 "In solidarity with the wishes of our great people of Nyandarua County, I have visited the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, where I’ve declared my unequivocal support to the common cause and aspirations of our people, region and the country," he said.

"Accordingly, in joining and fully supporting the DCP, I shall seek re-election on the party’s ticket," he added.

Among those present were Senator and party Secretary General John Methu, Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia, a section of MPs, MCAs, and hundreds of party supporters from Nyandarua.

Recently, Murang'a  Governor Irungu Kang'ata has announced that he will seek re-election on DCP in 2027.

Kang'ata who is part of the Linda Mwananchi movement, said he would nonetheless maintain ties with the Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s team.

"On July 20, 2024, I wrote an article predicting that then-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua would be influential come 2027 — the 'money or the box' metaphor. In the 2027 elections, I will defend my seat using the DCP ticket, but I will remain a link with Linda Mwananchi," he said.

The governor whose development record has earned him praise in Murang'a County, announced his exit from UDA in May, warning that the party was adopting the same tactics it once opposed.

Framing his exit as a principle issue, Kang'ata said: "Instances of confrontation and tension, whether involving leaders, places of worship, or those in opposition, create a perception that  politics is drifting toward intolerance. This does not strengthen our democracy," he said.  

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Related Topics

Badilisha Joins DCP Governor Kiarie Badilisha DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua Senator John Methu
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