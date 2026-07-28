TSC advertises 34,016 teacher promotion vacancies in career progression drive

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The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei during the KEPSHA Conference on November 12, 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has advertised 34,016 promotion vacancies for teachers across public schools and colleges, marking one of its largest career progression exercises in recent years.

The vacancies span 30 job categories in primary schools, secondary schools, Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs), Special Needs Education (SNE) institutions and Curriculum Support Services.

Qualified teachers have until Monday, August 10, to apply through the TSC online portal.

“The Commission invites applications from suitably qualified teachers and Curriculum Support Officers for the posts shown below in line with the Career Progression Guidelines for Teachers and Curriculum Support Officers,” said TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei.

Mitei said the promotions seek to reduce career stagnation, strengthen school leadership and support implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum by placing experienced teachers in senior positions.

She noted that successful applicants will be deployed to institutions with vacancies and encouraged persons with disabilities to apply.

Primary schools account for the largest share of the promotions. TSC advertised 204 Senior Headteacher positions and 4,980 Deputy Headteacher vacancies across different grades.

The commission also announced 7,895 Senior Master positions, comprising two Senior Master I, 272 Senior Master II, 1,665 Senior Master III and 5,956 Senior Master IV vacancies.

Classroom teachers stand to benefit the most from the exercise. TSC advertised 20 Secondary Teacher I positions, 4,210 Senior Teacher I vacancies and 13,490 Senior Teacher II vacancies.

The Senior Teacher II category alone represents nearly 40 per cent of all advertised promotions.

In secondary schools, TSC seeks to fill 61 Chief Principal vacancies, including 54 regular and seven TTC positions under Grade D5. It also advertised 155 Senior Principal vacancies and 783 Principal positions across regular schools, TTCs and SNE institutions.

The commission further advertised 891 Deputy Principal II vacancies and 1,073 Deputy Principal III positions to strengthen leadership in secondary schools.

Teacher Training Colleges will receive promoted lecturers through 15 Senior Lecturer I, 34 Senior Lecturer II, 44 Senior Lecturer III and 51 Senior Lecturer IV vacancies.

TSC also advertised 110 Curriculum Support Officer positions, including 34 Curriculum Support Officer I, seven Curriculum Support Officer I for SNE and 69 Curriculum Support Officer II vacancies.

The promotion exercise follows years of complaints from teachers and unions over delayed career progression because of limited funding.

Thousands of teachers have remained in the same job groups despite meeting promotion requirements.

TSC has maintained that promotions depend on available funding and vacancies, adding that recent reforms aim to reward experience, performance and leadership.

At the same time, the commission announced plans to employ 20,000 Junior Secondary School intern teachers on permanent and pensionable terms to support implementation of the Competency-Based Education curriculum.

Applications for the internship conversion will open on Tuesday, August 18, and close on August 31.

“Selection of candidates will strictly be on merit and based on the number of vacancies per county. Successful teacher interns will be retained in their current sub-counties or stations. Successful candidates will be required to teach various learning areas under the Junior Secondary School curriculum,” said Mitei.

Applicants must be unemployed, have no record of previous teaching service terminated on disciplinary grounds and present original academic and professional certificates. They must also hold a diploma in education with a minimum KCSE grade of C+ and at least C+ in two teaching subjects or an equivalent qualification.