'We thought it was firewood': Officer tells court in murder of State House guard case

Kenya's State House in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

A State House police officer on Monday gave a chilling account of the moment a man armed with a bow and arrows allegedly launched a deadly attack on security officers guarding State House, telling the High Court that the suspect appeared determined to target officers.

Testifying before the Kibera High Court, Kelvin Nyabuto, a presidential guard attached to State House, said he was on duty on the morning of October 13, 2025, when he noticed a man approaching Gate D carrying what initially appeared to be a piece of wood.