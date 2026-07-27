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'We thought it was firewood': Officer tells court in murder of State House guard case

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 27, 2026
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Kenya's State House in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

A State House police officer on Monday gave a chilling account of the moment a man armed with a bow and arrows allegedly launched a deadly attack on security officers guarding State House, telling the High Court that the suspect appeared determined to target officers.

Testifying before the Kibera High Court, Kelvin Nyabuto, a presidential guard attached to State House, said he was on duty on the morning of October 13, 2025, when he noticed a man approaching Gate D carrying what initially appeared to be a piece of wood.

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