Ruto: Government will deal firmly with criminals

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President William Ruto arrive for the consecration of Rev. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of the ACK Diocese of Katakwa in Busia County on July 26, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has declared war on individuals who involve in violence, destruction of property and political intimidation.

He said people initially participated in anti-government demonstrations have "graduated from protesters to goons."

Speaking on Sunday during the consecration of Rev. Vitalis Job Ekuru as the fourth Bishop of the ACK Diocese of Katakwa in Busia County, the President said the government would no longer tolerate criminality disguised as peaceful protests.

"They have now graduated from protesters to goons. They are bringing chaos everywhere," Ruto said.

President Ruto maintained that safeguarding peace remains the government's top priority while ensuring all leaders have the freedom to campaign without fear of violence or intimidation.

He argued that Kenya had previously experienced a rise in criminal activities, but efforts to deal with those responsible had been complicated by differing opinions over how security agencies should respond.

"We had a small problem earlier when crime issues increased and we did not agree on how to tackle the crime as a nation because sometimes we used to defend those who were hurting people and destroying property. We could say that they should not be touched because they are our children," he said.

"But now we have seen the repercussions because they have now graduated from protesters to goons. They are bringing chaos everywhere."

Ruto said the government had resolved to restore law and order, insisting that criminal gangs would not be allowed to disrupt peace under the cover of political demonstrations.

"We have agreed to discipline all the goons, and no one will be allowed to propagate crime and disrupt peace in our country," he said.

The President also sought to reassure Kenyans that the country would remain peaceful as preparations begin for the 2027 General Election, saying his administration would do everything possible to safeguard stability before, during and after the polls.

"I agree that peace is not negotiable. All of us, irrespective of who we are, our persuasion, our political leaning and whatever it is that we believe in, we must have a peaceful nation," Ruto said.

"I want to assure you as the people of Kenya that we will have peaceful elections next year because elections come and go, but this nation must remain firm, united and stable. We shall do everything possible to ensure that this nation is stable."

At the same time, the Head of State emphasized that every political leader should be free to campaign and present their agenda without intimidation, provided they conduct their activities peacefully.

"Every leader should be given a chance to give their opinion. Those who have an agenda or plan should be given an opportunity to explain it to Kenyans. Even those who have nothing should be given a chance to speak, but all of us must ensure that we are peaceful," he said.

The President's remarks come against the backdrop of heightened political tensions and growing concerns over violent disruptions at political gatherings.

Recent incidents, including the Ol Kalou by-election in Nyandarua County, saw armed gangs disrupt voting and terrorize residents, prompting renewed debate over the role of criminal groups in Kenya's political landscape.

The government has faced criticism from sections of the opposition, who have accused state agencies of sponsoring the gangs.

However, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has rejected the claims, instead alleging that the groups were mobilized by allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. Murkomen has pledged decisive action against those behind the violence, regardless of their political affiliation.