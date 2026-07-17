How Ruto met Oburu and Ole Kina at night, ordered Sifuna's removal

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the Senate's County Public Accounts Committee at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi, July 9, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto was at the centre of moves that led to the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Senate Deputy Minority Whip, after hosting a meeting with a section of ODM senators led by party leader Oburu Odinga at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, sources have claimed.

Hours after the State House meeting, a tense night gathering of 21 Azimio-aligned senators set the stage for Sifuna’s ouster, with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch replacing him as Deputy Minority Whip.