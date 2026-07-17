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How Ruto met Oburu and Ole Kina at night, ordered Sifuna's removal

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 17, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the Senate's County Public Accounts Committee at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi, July 9, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto was at the centre of moves that led to the removal of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Senate Deputy Minority Whip, after hosting a meeting with a section of ODM senators led by party leader Oburu Odinga at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, sources have claimed.

Hours after the State House meeting, a tense night gathering of 21 Azimio-aligned senators set the stage for Sifuna’s ouster, with Migori Senator Eddy Oketch replacing him as Deputy Minority Whip.

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Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna William Ruto Senate Deputy Minority Whip ODM
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