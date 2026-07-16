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Sifuna removed as Senate Deputy Minority Whip

By Edwin Nyarangi | Jul. 16, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed as the Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

Sifuna was on Thursday replaced by his Migori Counterpart, Eddy Oketch, in changes communicated in the House by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

Kingi said he had received the minutes and the list of those who signed the petition to remove Sifuna before he made the announcement.

"The new office holder with immediate effect is Senator Eddy Gicheru Oketch," Kingi said.

The Senate Deputy Minority Whip position is vital in helping the Minority Whip mobilise senators for House business, ensuring attendance during key votes and coordinating the minority coalition's legislative agenda.

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