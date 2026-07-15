Lobby group unveils online vote to pick opposition flag bearer for 2027

Audio By Vocalize

WANTAM Advisory Committee member Francis Masinde addresses a press briefing in Nairobi on July 15, 2026. [Courtesy]

A lobby group has unveiled an online platform that will enable members of the public to vote for their preferred opposition flag bearer.

Under the umbrella of the WANTAM Advisory Committee, the lobby said that as political activity heightens ahead of the 2027 General Election, the platform allows Kenyans to participate in the selection of their preferred opposition candidate.

The lobby said the two-day online voting process will take place between July 25 and 26, with round two scheduled for a later date before the beginning of official election campaigns.

The organisers explained that the initiative is designed to promote public participation in leadership selection and encourage the leaders to rally behind a single candidate, to mount pressure in the upcoming elections.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and former Deputy President and current DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua are among key political figures that will be featured on the platform.

Others are People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, former Chief Justice and United Green Movement leader David Maraga, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i.

The group said members of the public will be expected to select their preferred candidate to face off with President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The top five candidates with the highest votes will proceed to a public debate, where they will present their vision for the nation.

After the debate, the committee plans to conduct another final round of voting where Kenyans will pick the presidential candidate.

The organisers, led by Francis Masinde, said the process is not intended to replace constitutional electoral procedure but to present a citizen-led initiative of who enjoys the strongest support within the opposition.

“This exercise seeks to move political decision-making beyond closed-door negotiations by allowing ordinary Kenyans to play a more active role in choosing their opposition leader,” said Masinde, a digital systems developer.

He said including citizens early enough could reduce internal divisions that have previously marred opposition campaigns before elections.

“We have invited Kenyans, including those living in the diaspora, to take part in the exercise, including those nominated," he said.