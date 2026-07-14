Health PS warns schools over drugs hidden in pens, perfume bottles

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Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni calls for a thorough inspection of students in the war on drugs. [File, Standard]

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary, Mary Muthoni, has taken the fight against drug and substance abuse to learning institutions.

The PS, who was the chief guest at the Kerugoya Boys High School's prize-giving day, said that the fight against drug and substance abuse should not be left to the teachers or school administration.

Ms Muthoni said that the manner in which drugs are being transported to schools using pens, calls for thorough inspection.

“We have received information of drugs being packed in biro pens; let the school administration do a thorough search to deter such characters who think that they can outsmart the institution,” she said.

She also highlighted a trend where some learners carry drugs to school disguised as perfumes.

“Parents and teachers are not aware that learners have now upgraded to carrying drugs disguised as perfumes. I know the majority are not aware of such, but be alert to such products. Parents, be on the lookout for such products when your children are at home and always want to know what perfume and where to get it," Muthoni said.

The PS urged school management to be keen on the vehicles learners use saying some are ferry drug peddlers who lure innocent students.

“In the past we heard of how learners who used 'Nganyas' were being introduced to drugs. I am urging the school management across the country to ensure that your learners use labelled means of transport. When a defiant one is found in a Nganya, take necessary action,” she said.

The PS also said that the Ministry of Health is working closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure that all health facilities linked to schools are registered with SHA.

Muthoni said the partnership aims at bringing quality healthcare services closer to learners, noting that school-going children are already covered through their parents or guardians.

She said strengthening school-linked health services will enable students to access timely medical care without unnecessary financial burden on their families.

The PS further revealed that the Ministry of Health will collaborate with the Ministry of Education to educate teachers and parents on emerging drug abuse trends among learners. She warned that traffickers are increasingly disguising narcotic substances as ordinary products, making them difficult to detect.

Muthoni urged Kenyans to avoid self-medication, warning that taking medicines without proper medical advice can lead to serious health complications and delay appropriate treatment.

She encouraged members of the public to seek treatment at health facilities whenever they fall ill, adding that services at primary healthcare facilities are free.

The PS emphasised that all health facilities accredited under SHA should not charge patients for services covered under the scheme because the government has already provided funding to support their operations.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening primary healthcare and ensuring every Kenyan has access to affordable, quality health services through the Social Health Authority.