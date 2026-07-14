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The irony of incompetence, embarrassment at Interior Ministry

By Standard Reporter | Jul. 14, 2026
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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addresses Elgeyo South residents at Kaptarakwa trading centre in Elgeyo Marakwet County, July 4, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

When they speak, they ooze confidence laced with political bravado and a rosy picture of the country’s internal security situation and their faultless response to insecurity, chest-thumping on their resolve to tackle critics and opposition, and a cosmetic threat to goons they have bred, financed and protected with state machinery.

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