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Untouchable cop: Demoted OCS in the spot for allegedly pushing woman from sixth floor

By Victor Budi | Jul. 9, 2026
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Nicole Omondi, 25, is lucky to be alive today after she was allegedly pushed from the sixth floor of a building at Thome Estate in Kasarani on June 4, 2026.

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